THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving dinner for pets? | What to do with leftovers | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » College Basketball » Navy gets 2020-21 season…

Navy gets 2020-21 season underway against GW

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Washington (0-0) vs. Navy (0-0)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy gets the 2020-21 season underway by hosting the George Washington Colonials. George Washington went 12-20 last year and finished 11th in the A10, while Navy ended up 14-16 and finished sixth in the Patriot League.

DID YOU KNOW: George Washington went 6-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Colonials gave up 69.1 points per game while scoring 67.2 per matchup. Navy went 5-5 in non-conference play, averaging 58.7 points and giving up 58.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

IRS enabled record 85% of its workforce to telework under COVD-19 pandemic

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up