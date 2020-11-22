Navy gets 2020-21 season underway against GW

George Washington (0-0) vs. Navy (0-0) Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy gets the 2020-21…

George Washington (0-0) vs. Navy (0-0)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy gets the 2020-21 season underway by hosting the George Washington Colonials. George Washington went 12-20 last year and finished 11th in the A10, while Navy ended up 14-16 and finished sixth in the Patriot League.

DID YOU KNOW: George Washington went 6-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Colonials gave up 69.1 points per game while scoring 67.2 per matchup. Navy went 5-5 in non-conference play, averaging 58.7 points and giving up 58.6 per game in the process.

