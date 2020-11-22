Murray State begins season against Brescia

Brescia vs. Murray State (0-0) CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers are…

Brescia vs. Murray State (0-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers are set to battle the Bearcats of NAIA member Brescia. Murray State went 23-9 last year and finished second in the OVC.

LAST TIME: Murray State scored 114 and came away with a 66-point win over Brescia when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State went 5-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Racers put up 70.1 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

