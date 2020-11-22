CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Murray State begins season…

Murray State begins season against Brescia

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Brescia vs. Murray State (0-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers are set to battle the Bearcats of NAIA member Brescia. Murray State went 23-9 last year and finished second in the OVC.

LAST TIME: Murray State scored 114 and came away with a 66-point win over Brescia when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State went 5-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Racers put up 70.1 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS commissioner says IT modernization underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up