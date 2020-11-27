CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Mullins scores 15 to lift Rice over Incarnate Word 68-53

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 4:25 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Mullins registered 15 points as Rice defeated Incarnate Word 68-53 in a on Friday.

Travis Evee had 12 points for Rice (1-0). Max Fiedler added 12 points.

Keaston Willis had 22 points for the Cardinals (0-1). Drew Lutz added 11 points.

___

___

