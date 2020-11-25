Mounce double-double leads Furman past D-II Tusculum

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Clay Mounce had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Furman rolled past Tusculum 95-62 on Wednesday.…

Listen now to WTOP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Clay Mounce had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Furman rolled past Tusculum 95-62 on Wednesday. Mike Bothwell added 20 points for the Paladins. Bothwell also had seven rebounds and six assists.

Garrett Hien had 17 points for Furman and Noah Gurley added 10 points.

Ray Tyler had 13 points for the Division II Pioneers. Yan Kankela added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Paladins outscored Tusculum 58-30 in the paint and scored 21 points off 13 turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.