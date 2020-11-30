Mizzou squares up against BC

Missouri (1-0) vs. Boston College (1-1) Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and Boston…

Missouri (1-0) vs. Boston College (1-1)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and Boston College both look to put winning streaks together .

SAVVY SENIORS: Boston College has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Wynston Tabbs, Steffon Mitchell, Makai Ashton-Langford and Rich Kelly have combined to account for 62 percent of all Eagles points this season.TERRIFIC TABBS: Tabbs has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Missouri went 8-5 against programs outside its conference, while Boston College went 6-5 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.