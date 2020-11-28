CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Mitchell scores 23 to lead UIC over Central Michigan 74-72

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 10:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — RayQuawndis Mitchell had a career-high 23 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly defeated Central Michigan 74-72 on Saturday night.

Braelen Bridges had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (2-0). Zion Griffin added 10 points. Teyvion Kirk had eight rebounds and six assists.

Caleb Huffman had 19 points for the Chippewas (0-1). Travon Broadway Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds. Meikkel Murray had 12 points and five steals.

There were no fans in attendance due to current public health regulations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

UIC was originally scheduled to play NAIA Trinity International but it was announced Wednesday that Central Michigan would replace the Trojans.

