Missouri St. opens season against Evangel

Evangel vs. Missouri State (0-0)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears will be taking on the Crusaders of NAIA program Evangel. Missouri State went 16-17 last year and finished seventh in the MVC.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State went 6-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bears scored 67.8 points per contest across those 13 games.

