Missouri St. opens season against Evangel

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

Evangel vs. Missouri State (0-0)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri State Bears will be taking on the Crusaders of NAIA program Evangel. Missouri State went 16-17 last year and finished seventh in the MVC.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State went 6-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bears scored 67.8 points per contest across those 13 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

