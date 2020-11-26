HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Miss. St., Liberty meet in Melbourne

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:30 AM

Liberty (0-1) vs. Mississippi State (0-1)

, Titan Field House, Melbourne, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty is set to face off against Mississippi State in a postseason game at Titan Field House in Melbourne. Mississippi State lost 53-42 to Clemson in its most recent game, while Liberty came up short in a 77-64 game against Purdue in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Liberty went 12-1 against programs outside its conference, while Mississippi State went 9-4 in such games.

