CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Miller scores 24 to…

Miller scores 24 to lead UNC-Greensboro past UALR 77-70

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 24 points and UNC Greensboro won its season opener with a 77-70 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday night.

Miller hit 10 of 13 shots and added five steals.

Hayden Koval had 14 points and seven blocks for UNC Greensboro (1-0). Kaleb Hunter added 10 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had seven rebounds.

Nikola Maric had 21 points for the Trojans (1-1). Marko Lukic added 19 points. Markquis Nowell had 10 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

Most agencies still on their own to fill cyber talent gaps, solarium says

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

The Air Force is filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up