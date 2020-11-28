CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Miller has 30, George…

Miller has 30, George Mason tops Howard 84-70; Maker sits

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Miller drilled 8 of 10 3-pointers for a career-high 30 points and George Mason topped Howard 84-70 on Saturday.

Howard played without acclaimed recruit Makur Maker, who had 23 points and 12 rebounds in the first two games. The Bison are being cautious with the 6-foot-11 guard/forward out of Australia because of a groin injury.

Xavier Johnson had 13 points for George Mason (2-1). Javon Greene added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II had nine assists.

Kyle Foster scored a career-high 23 points for the Bison (0-3). Jordan Wood added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Ranks leaves DoD to join CIA to run mega-cloud program

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

TSP bounces back in big way for November

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up