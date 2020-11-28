CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon…

Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon over Benedictine Mesa 94-63

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Asbjorn Midtgaard had a career-high 20 points as Grand Canyon easily defeated Benedictine Mesa 94-63 on Saturday night.

Midtgaard shot 10 for 12 from the floor.

Alessandro Lever had 12 points and five assists for Grand Canyon (2-0). Chance McMillian added 11 points. Gabe McGlothan had seven rebounds.

Austin Denham had 20 points for the Redhawks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

With judge's recent decision, employees can pursue long fight for 2018 shutdown pay

DoD preparing to roll out vaccine, prioritizing what service members will get shots first

GSA handbook gives agencies steps to make ‘leap’ to unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up