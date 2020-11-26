Middle Tenn. plays ETSU

Middle Tennessee (0-1) vs. East Tennessee State (0-2) Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee…

Middle Tennessee (0-1) vs. East Tennessee State (0-2)

Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and East Tennessee State look to bounce back from losses. Middle Tennessee fell 60-59 to Nebraska Omaha in its last outing. East Tennessee State lost 67-66 to Austin Peay in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: .BRILLIANT BREWER: Ledarrius Brewer has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66 points per game last year. The Buccaneers offense put up 75.1 points per contest on their way to an 8-2 record against non-SoCon competition. Middle Tennessee went 1-9 against non-conference programs in 2019-20.

