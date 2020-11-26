CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Middle Tenn. plays ETSU

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 5:30 PM

Middle Tennessee (0-1) vs. East Tennessee State (0-2)

Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and East Tennessee State look to bounce back from losses. Middle Tennessee fell 60-59 to Nebraska Omaha in its last outing. East Tennessee State lost 67-66 to Austin Peay in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: .BRILLIANT BREWER: Ledarrius Brewer has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66 points per game last year. The Buccaneers offense put up 75.1 points per contest on their way to an 8-2 record against non-SoCon competition. Middle Tennessee went 1-9 against non-conference programs in 2019-20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

