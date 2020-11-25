HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Mercer beats North Georgia 79-48

Mercer beats North Georgia 79-48

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Leon Ayers III, Neftali Alvarez and Ross Cummings scored 15 points apiece and Mercer romped past North Georgia 79-48 to open the season on Wednesday.

Maciej Bender had 14 points and Felipe Haase a career-high 15 rebounds for the Bears.

Darnell Snyers and Zach Brown scored 12 points apiece for the Division II Saints, who considered the game an exhibition.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up