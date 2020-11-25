HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » McDay scores 15 to…

McDay scores 15 to carry Ohio over Chicago St. 84-61

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 9:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Lunden McDay had 15 points as Ohio defeated Chicago State 84-61 on Wednesday.

Jason Preston had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Ohio. Ben Vander Plas added 11 points. Dwight Wilson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Lou Demuth had 12 points for the Cougars. Jordan Polynice added 11 points. Isaiah Lewis had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up