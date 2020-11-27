CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Mason leads Abilene Christian over Austin Peay 80-72

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 5:27 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Coryon Mason registered 14 points as Abilene Christian topped Austin Peay 80-72 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Joe Pleasant added12 points for the Wildcats (2-0) and Reggie Miller and Kolton Kohl had 10 points each.

Terry Taylor had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Governors (2-1). Jordyn Adams added 14 points and Mike Peake had 12.

