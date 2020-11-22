THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving dinner for pets? | What to do with leftovers | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » College Basketball » Maryland welcomes ODU in…

Maryland welcomes ODU in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Old Dominion (0-0) vs. Maryland (0-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland gets its 2020-21 season going by hosting the Old Dominion Monarchs. Old Dominion went 13-19 last year and finished eighth in the CUSA, while Maryland ended up 24-7 and finished first in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.1 points per game last year. The Terrapins offense put up 77.5 points per matchup en route to a 10-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Old Dominion went 4-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

IRS enabled record 85% of its workforce to telework under COVD-19 pandemic

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up