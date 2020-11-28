CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Manjon, Pepper, carry UC Davis past Idaho St.

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 8:32 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon had 23 points as UC Davis defeated Idaho State 70-61 on Saturday.

Elijah Pepper had 13 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (1-2). Caleb Fuller added 12 points.

Tarik Cool had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bengals (0-3). Malik Porter added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Robert Ford III had 12 points and seven rebounds.

