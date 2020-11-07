CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Louisville’s Malik Williams out 12 weeks; needs foot surgery

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 11:14 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville forward/center Malik Williams will miss at least 12 weeks after reinjuring his right foot, an injury that sidelined him at the start of last season.

Williams has a new fracture of the same bone that required the insertion of a screw and caused the 6-foot-11, 245-pound senior and co-captain to miss eight weeks, including the first four games. He will have surgery next week.

“I feel for Malik,” Cardinals coach Chris Mack said.

Williams was runner-up as Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior.

Louisville begins the season Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

