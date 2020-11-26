Longwood faces Wake Forest

Longwood (0-0) vs. Wake Forest (1-0) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Longwood (0-0) vs. Wake Forest (1-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Wake Forest in an early season matchup. Wake Forest is coming off a 111-51 win at home over Delaware State on Wednesday. Longwood went 14-18 last year and finished fourth in the Big South.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Lancers gave up 71.8 points per game while scoring 67.2 per matchup. Wake Forest went 7-3 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and allowing 70.1 per game in the process.

