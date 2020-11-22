THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Lipscomb opens campaign against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg vs. Lipscomb (0-0)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. Lipscomb went 16-16 last year and finished third in the Atlantic Sun.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Bisons put up 66.5 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

