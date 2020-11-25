HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Lee leads Davidson over…

Lee leads Davidson over High Point 82-73

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee had a career-high 23 points as Davidson beat High Point 82-73 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night. Kellan Grady added 20 points for the Wildcats. Grady also had six rebounds.

Carter Collins had 15 points for Davidson. Sam Mennenga added 12 points and nine rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 29 points for the Panthers. Ahmil Flowers added 14 points. Denny Slay II had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up