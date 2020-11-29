CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Ledoux leads Louisiana Tech…

Ledoux leads Louisiana Tech past Northwestern State 91-77

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 23 points as Louisiana Tech beat Northwestern State 91-77 on Sunday.

Isaiah Crawford had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (2-0). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 16 points and JaColby Pemberton had 14 points.

Jamaure Gregg scored a career-high 21 points for the Demons (0-3). Jairus Roberson added 12 points and LaTerrance Reed had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD taking renewed interest in blockchain amid COVID-19 pandemic

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

TSP bounces back in big way for November

GSA handbook gives agencies steps to make ‘leap’ to unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up