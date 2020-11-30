CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Late 3-pointer carries Xavier…

Late 3-pointer carries Xavier over Eastern Kentucky in OT

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle had a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Nate Johnson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:48 left in overtime to help Xavier beat Eastern Kentucky 99-96 on Monday night.

The Colonels’ Tre King hit a 3-pointer to even the contest at 83 with a second remaining in regulation.

Jason Carter added a career-high 20 points with 11 rebounds for the Musketeers (4-0). Freemantle hit 11 of 12 shots. KyKy Tandy and Johnson each scored 18 points.

King finished with a career-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds for the Colonels (2-1). Curt Lewis added 20 points and Cooper Robb had 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up