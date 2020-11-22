THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
La.-Lafeyette opens campaign against Xavier (LA)

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Xavier (LA) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns are set to battle the Gold Rush of NAIA program Xavier (LA). Louisiana-Lafayette went 14-19 last year and finished 10th in the Sun Belt.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette went 4-6 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns offense scored 73.1 points per contest across those 10 games.

