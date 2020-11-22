La.-Lafeyette opens campaign against Xavier (LA)

Xavier (LA) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0) Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns are…

Xavier (LA) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns are set to battle the Gold Rush of NAIA program Xavier (LA). Louisiana-Lafayette went 14-19 last year and finished 10th in the Sun Belt.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette went 4-6 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns offense scored 73.1 points per contest across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.