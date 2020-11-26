CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Potential DC vaccine doses status | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Kuhse leads Saint Mary's…

Kuhse leads Saint Mary’s (Cal) over Northern Iowa 66-64

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse made a game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left to help Saint Mary’s edge Northern Iowa 66-64 on Thursday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Kuhse, who had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks, gave Saint Mary’s its first lead since 12-11 with a bank shot in the lane.

Dan Fotu had 12 points and Alex Ducas added nine points and 10 rebounds for Saint Mary’s (1-1).

AJ Green had 15 points for the Panthers (0-2). Austin Phyfe added 14 points and Bowen Born had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up