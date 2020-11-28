HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Kohl scores 15 to lead Abilene Christian over Omaha 70-58

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:41 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kolton Kohl had 15 points as Abilene Christian beat Omaha 70-58 on Saturday.

Clay Gayman had 14 points for Abilene Christian (3-0). Joe Pleasant added 11 points. Immanuel Allen had 10 points.

Zach Thornhill had 13 points for the Mavericks (1-2). Marlon Ruffin added 11 points.

