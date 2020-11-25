HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
King leads E. Kentucky over North Florida 80-67

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:44 PM

RALIEGH, N.C. (AP) — Tre King had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to lead Eastern Kentucky to an 80-67 win over North Florida on Wednesday.

Curt Lewis had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (1-0). Wendell Green Jr. added 12 points and six assists. Cooper Robb had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Carter Hendricksen had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Ospreys (0-1). Jose Placer added 13 points.

