King carries Eastern Kentucky over Charleston Southern 60-50

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 5:09 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tre King posted 15 points and eight rebounds as Eastern Kentucky topped Charleston Southern 60-50 on Friday.

Cheikh Faye had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (2-0). Michael Moreno added 10 points and Wendell Green Jr. had six rebounds. The Colonels shot just 35.8% from the field, including 4 of 28 from distance.

Ja’Quavian Florence had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (0-2). Sean Price added 10 points and eight rebounds. CSU was 19-of-53 shooting with 25 turnovers.

