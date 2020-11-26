THANKSGIVING NEWS: What to do with leftovers | Takeout options instead in DC | Holiday changes across the US | Thanksgiving dinner for pets?
Keyser leads NC Central past Southern 85-78 in OT

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 7:08 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — C.J. Keyser had a career-high 33 points as NC Central got past Southern 85-78 in overtime on Thursday.

Jamir Moultrie had 15 points and Jordan Perkins added 12 points and six rebounds for NC Central (1-1). Keyser made 12 of 16 shots.

Ahsante Shivers had 20 points for the Jaguars (0-1). Brendon Brooks added 17 points and Damiree Burns had 14 points.

