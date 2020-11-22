Kentucky welcomes Morehead St. in 2020-21 season opener

Morehead State (0-0) vs. Kentucky (0-0) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Morehead State (0-0) vs. Kentucky (0-0)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state programs are set to square off as Kentucky begins its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Morehead State Eagles. Morehead State went 13-19 last year and finished eighth in the OVC, while Kentucky ended up 25-6 and finished first in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.8 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense put up 74.8 points per contest on their way to a 10-3 record against non-SEC competition. Morehead State went 4-7 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.