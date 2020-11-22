THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Kentucky welcomes Morehead St. in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Morehead State (0-0) vs. Kentucky (0-0)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state programs are set to square off as Kentucky begins its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Morehead State Eagles. Morehead State went 13-19 last year and finished eighth in the OVC, while Kentucky ended up 25-6 and finished first in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.8 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense put up 74.8 points per contest on their way to a 10-3 record against non-SEC competition. Morehead State went 4-7 against non-conference schools last season.

