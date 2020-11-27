CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Justice carries Santa Clara past UC Davis 66-63

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 7:30 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice had 11 points and 10 rebounds as Santa Clara narrowly defeated UC Davis 66-63 on Friday at the Bronco Invitational.

Jaden Bediako added 10 points and 14 rebounds for host Santa Clara.

Jalen Williams had 14 points for the Broncos (2-0). Josip Vrankic added 12 points.

Ezra Manjon had 21 points for the Aggies (0-2). Cameron Ba added 14 points. Elijah Pepper had nine rebounds.

