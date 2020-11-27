CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » JSU squares up against…

JSU squares up against S. Alabama

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jacksonville State (1-1) vs. South Alabama (1-0)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State and South Alabama both look to put winning streaks together . Jacksonville State took care of Florida Atlantic by 10 on Friday. South Alabama is coming off a 68-66 home win over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors. Darian Adams, Amanze Ngumezi, Martin Roub and Kayne Henry have combined to account for 51 percent of all Gamecocks points this season.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 42.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Gamecocks gave up 71 points per game while scoring 65.2 per outing. South Alabama went 4-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.3 points and allowing 74.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

USPS ‘hopeful’ freedom to set higher mail rates will increase revenue

What contractors can expect in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up