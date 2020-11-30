CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | DC's concerns with limited vaccine doses | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
JSU squares off against Mobile

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 6:30 AM

Mobile vs. Jacksonville State (2-1)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be taking on the Rams of NAIA program Mobile. Jacksonville State is coming off a 77-73 win at South Alabama in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Darian Adams has averaged 12 points for the Gamecocks, while Demaree King has accounted for 13 points per game.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 37.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Gamecocks put up 65.2 points per contest across those 11 contests.

