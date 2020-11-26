HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » JSU faces FAU

JSU faces FAU

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida Atlantic (0-1) vs. Jacksonville State (0-1)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Jacksonville State look to bounce back from losses. Florida Atlantic fell 68-66 at South Alabama in its last outing. Jacksonville State lost 81-57 to Alabama in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 5-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Owls gave up 66.7 points per game while scoring 67.7 per outing. Jacksonville State went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 65.2 points and giving up 71 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up