Joyce scores 23 to carry Air Force past CS Northridge 66-61

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:44 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chris Joyce matched his career high with 23 points as Air Force narrowly defeated Cal State Northridge 66-61 on Saturday.

A.J. Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Air Force (1-0). Nikc Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

TJ Starks had 22 points for the Matadors (1-1). Lance Coleman II added 13 points. Alex Merkviladze had 12 rebounds.

