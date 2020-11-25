Jones scores 18 in Louisville debut to beat Evansville 79-44

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Carlik Jones had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds in his first game with Louisville,…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Carlik Jones had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds in his first game with Louisville, leading the Cardinals to a 79-44 victory over Evansville in a season opener on Wednesday.

Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford and last season’s Big South Conference player of the year, was 6 of 11 from the floor. Jones’ 1,552 career points rank eighth at Radford and his 469 assists are the third-highest for the Highlanders.

Samuell Williamson added 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Louisville. Freshman forward J.J. Traynor had 11 points and Quinn Slazinski had 10.

Evan Kuhlman and Shamar Givance scored 10 points apiece to lead Evansville, which replaced Southern Illinois as the Cardinals’ opening opponent. The Salukis paused team activities on Nov. 12 due to COVID-19.

Attendance was 2,956 at the 22,090-seat KFC Yum! Center with COVID-19 measures in place.

Louisville, along with Kansas, Duke and Gonzaga, have won 20 or more games in each of the last 18 seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.