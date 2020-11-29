CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Johnson scores 28 to carry Alabama A&M over Samford 78-76

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 6:21 PM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had a career-high 28 points, and sophomore Cameron Tucker converted a go-ahead, three-point play with five seconds left to help Alabama A&M defeat Samford 78-76 on Sunday.

Garrett Hicks had 18 points and eight rebounds for Alabama A&M (1-0). Myles Parker added 10 points, and Tucker had nine points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Johnson made 13 of 17 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Christian Guess had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Samford (0-1). Logan Dye scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds, and Myron Gordon had 16 points.

___

___

