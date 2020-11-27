CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Johnson leads San Diego…

Johnson leads San Diego St. over UC Irvine 77-58

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Keshad Johnson came off the bench to tally 14 points to carry San Diego State to a 77-58 win over UC Irvine on Friday.

Matt Mitchell had 11 points for San Diego State (2-0). Aguek Arop added seven rebounds.

Jordan Schakel scored only 3 points despite coming into the contest as the Aztecs’ second leading scorer at 15.0 points per game. He shot 20% from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Brad Greene had 11 points and three assists for the Anteaters (0-2). Dawson Baker added 10 points. Collin Welp had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

Most agencies still on their own to fill cyber talent gaps, solarium says

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

The Air Force is filling its employment holes, looking to improve leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up