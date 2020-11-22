JMU begins campaign against Lancaster Bible College

Lancaster Bible College vs. James Madison (0-0) JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The James…

Lancaster Bible College vs. James Madison (0-0)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes are set to battle the Chargers of Division III Lancaster Bible College. James Madison went 9-21 last year and finished 10th in the CAA.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison went 6-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Dukes put up 74.5 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

