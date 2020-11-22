THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
JMU begins campaign against Lancaster Bible College

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Lancaster Bible College vs. James Madison (0-0)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes are set to battle the Chargers of Division III Lancaster Bible College. James Madison went 9-21 last year and finished 10th in the CAA.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison went 6-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Dukes put up 74.5 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

