HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » College Basketball » James carries Jacksonville over…

James carries Jacksonville over Southern Miss 66-51

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dontarius James had a career-high 21 points as Jacksonville defeated Southern Mississippi 66-51 on Saturday.

Bryce Workman had 11 points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville (2-0). Diante Wood added 11 points. Tyreese Davis had 10 points.

Tae Hardy had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (0-1) in their season opener. Justin Johnson added 10 points. Tyler Stevenson had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up