Jacksonville tops NAIA College of Coastal Georgia 99-57

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 10:46 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tyreese Davis had 19 points to lead five Jacksonville players in double figures as the Dolphins easily beat NAIA-member College of Coastal Georgia 99-57 on Wednesday night

Diante Wood added 16 points for the Dolphins. Dontarius James chipped in 14, Trey Sides scored 13 and Zameron Boozer had 10. James also had three blocks.

Kenny Brown had 19 points for the Mariners. Lee Green added 10 points. Cole Perry had 5 points, three rebounds and two assists.

