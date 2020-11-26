CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Jacksonville faces Southern Miss

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 3:31 PM

Southern Miss (0-0) vs. Jacksonville (1-0)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts Southern Miss in an early season matchup. Jacksonville is coming off a 99-57 win at home over College of Coastal Georgia on Wednesday. Southern Miss went 9-22 last year and finished 13th in the CUSA.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss went 1-9 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Golden Eagles gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 63.2 per outing. Jacksonville went 5-8 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and allowing 64.8 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

