Jackson, Benjamin lead UAB past SE Louisiana 84-59

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:45 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quan Jackson had 18 points to lead five UAB players in double figures as the Blazers easily defeated Southeastern Louisiana 84-59 on Saturday.

Jalen Benjamin added 16 points for the Blazers. Tavin Lovan chipped in 14, Trey Jemison scored 12 and Michael Ertel had 10.

Jamon Kemp had 12 points for the Lions (0-2).

