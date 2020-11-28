CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Ingram, Boyd send FAU past NAIA Mobile by 42 PTs

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 6:53 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram posted 22 points as Florida Atlantic rolled past Mobile 83-41 on Saturday.

Nicholas Boyd had 17 points for Florida Atlantic (1-2).

Darvin Jones had 7 points for the Rams.

