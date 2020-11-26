HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Incarnate Word begins 2020-21…

Incarnate Word begins 2020-21 campaign against Rice

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rice (0-0) vs. Incarnate Word (0-0)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two Texas programs are set to face off as Incarnate Word hosts Rice in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. Rice went 15-17 last year and finished 11th in the CUSA, while Incarnate Word ended up 9-22 and finished 10th in the Southland.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 6-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Owls gave up 76.8 points per game while scoring 72.9 per matchup. Incarnate Word went 0-8 in non-conference play, averaging 56.8 points and giving up 76.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up