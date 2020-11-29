CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nurses wanted | DCPS expands testing | Santa at a distance | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Incarnate Word beats Our Lady of the Lake 84-71

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 6:13 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaston Willis scored 18 points as Incarnate Word topped Our Lady of the Lake 84-71 on Sunday.

Josh Morgan added 17 points for the Cardinals (1-1), while Marcus Larsson had 16 points and seven rebounds. Willis hit 9 of 10 foul shots and grabbed seven rebounds, and Des Balentine had eight rebounds.

David Johnson had 18 points for the Saints. Ruben Monzon and Jordan Embry each had 10 points.

