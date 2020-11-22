THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Illinois welcomes Wright State in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

Wright State (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Wright State in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. Wright State went 25-7 last year and finished first in the Horizon, while Illinois ended up 21-10 and finished fourth in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Wright State went 9-3 against schools outside its conference, while Illinois went 7-3 in such games.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

