Illinois welcomes Wright State in 2020-21 season opener

Wright State (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0) State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Wright…

Wright State (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Wright State in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. Wright State went 25-7 last year and finished first in the Horizon, while Illinois ended up 21-10 and finished fourth in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Wright State went 9-3 against schools outside its conference, while Illinois went 7-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.