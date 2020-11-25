HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » College Basketball » Huskers' Walker to sit…

Huskers’ Walker to sit 16 games for violation at Tennessee

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 9:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The NCAA has suspended Nebraska’s Derrick Walker for the first 16 games of the season for a rules violation while he was at Tennessee in 2018-19.

The Nebraska athletic department made the announcement Wednesday shortly before the Cornhuskers’ opener against McNeese State.

The 6-foot-8, 232-pound junior forward played limited minutes for the Volunteers team that reached the NCAA regional semifinals in 2018-19. Walker sat out last season at Nebraska under transfer rules.

“Since arriving at Nebraska, Derrick Walker has been phenomenal at owning up to a mistake he made prior to coming here,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He was transparent throughout the recruiting process and acknowledged his mistake. In turn, we told him confidently we would support and fight for him.”

The nature of Walker’s violation was not disclosed.

The 16-game suspension is based on a normal 31-game regular season. Hoiberg said he had hoped the suspension would reflect half of an abbreviated 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to be 27 games.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up