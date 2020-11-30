CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Hunt, Bandoumel lead SMU past Texas A&M-CC 91-54

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 10:53 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Feron Hunt scored 19 points to lead five SMU players in double figures, two of them getting double-doubles, and the Mustangs beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91-54 on Monday night.

Ethan Chargois had 12 points and 11 assists and Kendric Davis 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (2-0). Emmanuel Bandoumel added a career-high 17 points and Charles Smith IV had 11.

Rasheed Browne had 8 points for the Islanders (1-2). Perry Francois added . Jordan Hairston had .

