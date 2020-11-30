CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Howland gets 500th career win with Mississippi St. victory

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 11:03 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored a career-high 23 points with five 3-pointers and coach Ben Howland secured his 500th career win and Mississippi State beat Texas State 68-51 on Monday night.

Howland, in his sixth year at Mississippi State, has grabbed 99 of those wins with the Bulldogs. He’s led Mississippi State to 20-plus wins in each of the last three seasons.

Howland’s career stints also have included, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh and UCLA.

Alonzo Sule’s basket with 18:41 left brought the Bobcats into a 26-all tie. The Bulldogs (1-2) proceeded to outscore Texas State (2-1) by a 24-6 margin over the next eight minutes to put the game away.

Mississippi State used its size to amass a 46-27 rebound advantage. The Bulldogs shot 25 of 58 (43.1%), which included 9 of 23 from 3-point range.

Mason Harrell scored 15 points for Texas State and Caleb Asberry 10.

The game was the first between the two schools. The Bulldogs now have a 65-12 overall record against current Sun Belt opponents.

Mississippi State has a 68-19 home record, and is 38-4 in non-conference home games under Howland.

